Grass Valley weather: Temps start to fall after today

Temperatures will fall after today’s high of 96, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny into late next week.

After today’s high of 96, Grass Valley can expect Saturday’s high to hit 93 and Sunday’s to reach 89. Lows will be in the upper 60s all three nights.

Highs will get to 89 on Monday, 86 on Tuesday, 85 on Wednesday, and 87 on Thursday.