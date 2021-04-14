Grass Valley weather: Temps start to climb

A slight chance of rain today will soon change into rising temperatures into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Highs will reach 62, with lows dropping to 41 tonight.

Sunny skies will reign for the next several days.

Thursday’s highs will be 65, with lows dipping to 43. Highs will jump to 74 for Friday, and lows will settle at 47 that night.

Saturday’s highs will reach 78, and Sunday’s will climb to 80. Lows will bottom out around 50 both nights.

Highs will take a slight turn downward starting Monday, when they’ll top out at 78. Highs will reach only 73 on Tuesday.