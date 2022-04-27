Grass Valley weather: Temps start to climb

Temperatures are slowly climbing as the week progresses, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny, with highs around 64. Winds will be 6 to 8 mph today, and 8 to 14 mph tonight, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 39.

The rest of the work week will be sunny.

Thursday’s high will reach 58, and Friday’s will hit 67. Lows will land between 39 and 46.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 70. Sunday will be sunny, with highs at 69. Lows will be in the mid-40s both nights.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Monday. Highs will reach 65.

Tuesday will be sunny, with highs around 71.