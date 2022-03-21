Grass Valley weather: Temps near 80 most of this week
Spring-like temperatures will prevail this week, until a sharp drop in highs on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through Friday.
Today’s high will hit 70. Winds will be 8 to 10 mph this morning. Lows will drop to 51 tonight.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will reach 82. Lows will settle in the lower 50s both nights.
Expect a high of 79 on Thursday, and 80 on Friday. Saturday’s high will climb to 71.
There’s a chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will reach 58.
