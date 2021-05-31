Grass Valley weather: Temps near 100 today

Today’s temperatures will be the hottest for this week, with highs slowly dropping after Memorial Day, the National Weather Service said.

Today will sunny with highs at 97. Lows will drop to 67 tonight.

Every day will be sunny through Sunday.

Tuesday’s highs will hit 95, with lows settling at 64 that night.

Expect highs of 92 on Wednesday, 89 on Thursday and 87 on Friday. Lows will hover in the low 60s to high 50s all three nights.





Saturday’s highs will reach 88, with Sunday’s topping out at 87.