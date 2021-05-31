Grass Valley weather: Temps near 100 today
Today’s temperatures will be the hottest for this week, with highs slowly dropping after Memorial Day, the National Weather Service said.
Today will sunny with highs at 97. Lows will drop to 67 tonight.
Every day will be sunny through Sunday.
Tuesday’s highs will hit 95, with lows settling at 64 that night.
Expect highs of 92 on Wednesday, 89 on Thursday and 87 on Friday. Lows will hover in the low 60s to high 50s all three nights.
Saturday’s highs will reach 88, with Sunday’s topping out at 87.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Temps near 100 today
Today’s temperatures will be the hottest for this week, with highs slowly dropping after Memorial Day, the National Weather Service said.