Grass Valley Weather: Temps heat up by end of week
Nevada County is expected to see an uptick in temperatures by the end of the work-week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today is expected to sunny with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becomes west around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight is expected to be clear with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becomes light and variable.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 81. East wind around 6 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday night is expected to be clear with a low around 57. West southwest wind around 5 mph becomes light and variable.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 83. East northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday night is expected to be clear with a low around 59.
Thursday should also be sunny with a high near 85 and low around 58. Thursday night should be mostly clear.
Friday should be sunny and clear with a high near 86 and low around 59.
Grass Valley Weather: Temps heat up by end of week
Nevada County is expected to see an uptick in temperatures by the end of the work-week, according to the National Weather Service.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments