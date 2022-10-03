Grass Valley Weather: Temps heat up by end of week

Nevada County is expected to see an uptick in temperatures by the end of the work-week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is expected to sunny with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becomes west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight is expected to be clear with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becomes light and variable.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 81. East wind around 6 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday night is expected to be clear with a low around 57. West southwest wind around 5 mph becomes light and variable.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 83. East northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday night is expected to be clear with a low around 59.

Thursday should also be sunny with a high near 85 and low around 58. Thursday night should be mostly clear.

Friday should be sunny and clear with a high near 86 and low around 59.