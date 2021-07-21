Grass Valley weather: Temps fall into pattern for next several days
Grass Valley’s weather appears to have been put on repeat for several days, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 91. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 8 mph tonight. Expect lows of 63.
Skies will remain sunny through Sunday, then mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday.
Thursday’s highs will hit 91, and Friday’s will reach 93. Lows will settle in the low to mid-60s both nights.
Saturday’s highs will top out at 94, and Sunday’s will climb to 92. Lows will land at 65 both nights.
Monday’s high will make it to 90, and Tuesday’s will reach 89.
