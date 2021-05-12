Grass Valley weather: Temps drop next week

Temperatures will take a significant dip once next week arrives, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 84. Lows will drop to 57 tonight.

Expect more sun on Thursday, when highs will again reach 84. Lows will dip to 55.

Sun will remain in the forecast into next week.

Friday’s highs will reach 80, Saturday’s will hit 76 and Sunday’s will climb to 78. Lows will land in the bottom 50s all three nights.

Monday’s highs will reach 77, and Tuesday’s will hit 73.