Grass Valley weather: Temps drop after today
Today will be the last day this week with highs in the 90s, the National Weather Service said.
Highs will reach 92 today, with lows dropping to 62 tonight.
Wednesday’s highs will hit 86, with lows dipping to 58.
Expect highs of 81 on Thursday and Friday. Lows will land in the mid- to upper 50s both nights.
Skies will be sunny today through Friday, with the weekend being mostly sunny.
Saturday’s highs will climb to 77, and Sunday’s will hit 74. Monday’s high will reach 76.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Temps drop after today
Today will be the last day this week with highs in the 90s, the National Weather Service said.