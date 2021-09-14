Grass Valley weather: Temps drop after today

Today will be the last day this week with highs in the 90s, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will reach 92 today, with lows dropping to 62 tonight.

Wednesday’s highs will hit 86, with lows dipping to 58.

Expect highs of 81 on Thursday and Friday. Lows will land in the mid- to upper 50s both nights.

Skies will be sunny today through Friday, with the weekend being mostly sunny.





Saturday’s highs will climb to 77, and Sunday’s will hit 74. Monday’s high will reach 76.