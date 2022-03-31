Grass Valley weather: Temps climb to 80 by Wednesday
Temperatures are expected to reach 80 by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be partly sunny, then sunny. Highs will reach 64, with lows landing at 43 tonight.
Friday (high of 69) and Saturday (high of 71) will be sunny. Lows will settle in the mid-40s both nights.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 66. Lows will drop to 42.
Monday’s high will reach 66, Tuesday’s will hit 71, and Wednesday’s will top out at 80.
