Grass Valley weather: Temperatures start downward trend

Temperatures peak Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Then, Nevada County will see a slight drop in temperatures through the holiday weekend.

Tuesday sees 10 degree drop in it’s high temperature, from 82 on Monday to 72 on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Today will see a high near 84 and low around 58. Light and variable wind becomes calm tonight.

Friday will see a high near 86, low around 59, and light and variable wind.

Saturday will see a high near 85 and low around 58. Calm wind becomes west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday will see a high near 83 and low around 56.

Monday will see a high near 82

For Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day, the high will be near 82 and the low will be around 55.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be near 72. Tuesday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 49.