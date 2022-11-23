Grass Valley weather: Temperatures start downward trend Friday

According to the National Weather Service, the remainder of Thanksgiving week should be pleasant, with sunny to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.

Temperatures start a downward trend toward the end of the week, with Sunday’s high predicted to be in the mid-50s and Monday’s in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

Chances of precipitation move in to the forecast Sunday night, according to the weather service.

Today, however, should be sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becomes east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 42. East northeast wind of around 8 mph can be expected.

Thanksgiving Day should be sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 6 mph becomes light and variable in the afternoon. Thursday night will see increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Light east northeast wind can be expected.

Temperatures start a downward trend Friday. The day should be partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind can be expected. Friday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 61, while Saturday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high lowering to near 55. Sunday night could see a chance of showers after 11 p.m. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday could also see a chance of showers, though the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 44. Monday night could see a chance of rain and snow showers. The night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 28.