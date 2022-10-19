Grass Valley weather: Temperatures peak today

Temperatures peak for Nevada County today, then start dropping for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today should be sunny with a high near 84. East wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes west in the afternoon. Tonight should be clear with a low around 56. West wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes east in the evening.

Thursday should see a high near 82 and low around 54. East wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. West southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the evening.

Friday’s high should be near 77, with a low around 50. East wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday should see a 40% chance of showers, with a high near 59. Saturday night should see a slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. It should be mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday should see a high near 63 and low around 42.