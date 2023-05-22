Today should be the hottest day this work week, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will drop from the low 80s today to the low 70s by Friday.
Today should be sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becomes southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight should see increasing clouds, with a low around 58. Southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind of 5 to 10 mph becomes south southwest in the morning.
Tuesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 53. South southwest wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes light and variable.
Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becomes southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday should be sunny and mostly clear as well, with a high near 74 and low around 51.
Friday will also be sunny and mostly clear, with a high near 73 and a low around 51.