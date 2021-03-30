Grass Valley weather: Sunshine all this week

The chance of rain won’t return until Sunday for Grass Valley, and highs will remain in the 60s and 70s through Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 69. Winds will be between 11 and 16 mph, with gusts reaching 24 mph. Tonight’s lows will dip to 43, as wind gusts hit as high as 28 mph.

Look for more sun on Wednesday, when highs will climb to 71. Winds will be around 6 to 15 mph, and gusts could reach 23 mph. Lows will drop to 46 that night.

More sunny skies are forecast for Thursday, when highs will hit 73. Lows will bottom out around 47 at night.

Skies will become mostly sunny for Friday. Highs will top out at 72, with lows landing at 46.

Temperatures start to slide downward on Saturday. It’ll be mostly sunny with highs around 67. Lows will drop to 44.

Expect a mostly sunny Sunday with highs around 61. A slight chance of showers enters the forecast Sunday night, growing to a chance of showers for Monday, when highs will reach only 58.