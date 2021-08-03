Grass Valley weather: Sunshine ahead
Slightly warmer days will soon give way to cooler temperatures and another sunny weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 95. Lows will drop to 66 tonight.
Sunny skies will prevail into next week.
Wednesday’s highs will climb to 94, with lows dipping to 62 that night.
Thursday’s high will reach 86, and Friday’s will make it to 92. Lows will settle in the lower to mid-60s both nights.
Saturday’s highs will top out at 92, and Sunday’s will hit 89. Lows will land in the mid- to lower 60s over the weekend.
Monday’s high will reach 86.
