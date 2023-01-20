A sunny and dry weekend is in store for Grass Valley and the surrounding communities, according to the National Weather Service.
Today should be sunny, then clear, with a high of 48 and low around 29. Northeast wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes west northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday should also be sunny, then partly cloudy, with a high of 49 and low around 31. East northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the morning.
Sunday is mostly sunny, then mostly clear, with a high near 50 and low around 31. Northeast wind of 5 to 9 mph becomes north northwest in the afternoon.
Sunny skies and clear nights continue Monday, with a high near 51 and low around 29.
Tuesday sees more sun and another clear night, with a high near 51 and low around 33.
Wednesday is also sunny and clear, with a high near 54 and low around 33.