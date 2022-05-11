Grass Valley weather: Sunny weekend ahead

The rain and snow are gone, and Grass Valley can look forward to a sunny weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Highs today will reach 60. Winds will be 6 to 11 mph this morning. Lows will drop to 38.

Expect highs of 62 on Thursday, and 72 on Friday. Lows will range from 41 to 50.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will hit 79. Lows will land at 53.

Monday’s high will get to 75, and Tuesday’s will reach 74.