Grass Valley weather: Sunny week ahead

Nevada County can expect clear and sunny skies every day this week leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph begins this afternoon. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 40. The wind becomes east this evening.

Tuesday will again be sunny with a hear of 56 and a southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 37 and an east northeast wind of 6 to 13 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 60 and low around 38. East northeast wind between 9 and 14 mph will become light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 60. That night will be partly cloudy with a low around 42.