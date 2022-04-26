Grass Valley weather: Sunny week ahead, maybe rain next week

A slight chance of showers has entered the forecast for early next week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be cloudy this morning, then clear. Highs will reach 67, with lows dropping to 43.

It’ll be sunny through the weekend.

Wednesday’s high will hit 66. Lows will drop to 40 that night. Winds will be 8 to 14 mph late that night, with 20 mph gusts possible.

Highs will reach 59 on Thursday, 67 on Friday, and 72 on Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s all three nights.

Sunday’s high will climb to 72, with lows landing at 49.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Monday. Highs will make it to 67.