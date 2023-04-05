Residents of Grass Valley can expect a calm sunny day today, according to the National Weather Service. Chances of rain return Thursday night and last through Sunday, the weather service said.
Today should be sunny with a high near 52 and low around 34. Light and variable wind becomes west at 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Calm wind becomes east around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday should see areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind of 5 to 10 mph becomes south in the afternoon.
There is a 50% chance of showers Thursday night. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible. South southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph can be expected. The low should be around 42.
Friday sees another 50% chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. The day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. South wind of 7 to 10 mph can be expected.
Chances of showers drop to 40% Friday night. The low should be around 45.
Saturday also has a 40% chance of showers. The day and night should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 and a low around 48.
Sunday sees a chance of showers. The day and night should also be mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 and low around 47.