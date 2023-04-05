Rain in Grass Valley

FILE — Vehicles navigate the rain in Grass Valley during a previous weather system. The wet weather isn’t over yet this week as forecasters are calling for more precipitation by the end of the week.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Residents of Grass Valley can expect a calm sunny day today, according to the National Weather Service. Chances of rain return Thursday night and last through Sunday, the weather service said.

Today should be sunny with a high near 52 and low around 34. Light and variable wind becomes west at 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Calm wind becomes east around 5 mph after midnight.