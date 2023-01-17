Today should be sunny with a high near 46. Northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable.
Today should be sunny with a high near 46. Northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable.
Tonight should be partly cloudy, with a low around 28. East wind of around 6 mph can be expected.
Rain returns Wednesday, with chances of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m. and after 4 p.m. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, however. The high should be near 43 and south wind of 5 to 10 mph can be expected.
Wednesday night could see rain and snow showers, as well as patchy fog after 4 a.m. The low should be around 31. Southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, can be expected.
Thursday could see patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 45 and low around 28.
Friday is expected to be sunny during the day and mostly clear at night, with a high near 49 and low around 29.
Saturday should be mostly sunny then partly cloudy, with a high near 49 and low around 32.
Sunday should also be mostly sunny, then mostly clear. The high should be near 49 and the low around 30.
