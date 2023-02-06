Englebright sunset

 Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Grass Valley and the surrounding areas can expect sunny to partly sunny skies this week, according to the National Weather Service. Rain chances don't return until Friday night, and even then it is only a "slight chance," the weather service said.

Today should be sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind of 6 to 8 mph can be expected. Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 34. East northeast wind of around 6 mph can be expected.