Grass Valley and the surrounding areas can expect sunny to partly sunny skies this week, according to the National Weather Service. Rain chances don't return until Friday night, and even then it is only a "slight chance," the weather service said.
Today should be sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind of 6 to 8 mph can be expected. Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 34. East northeast wind of around 6 mph can be expected.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becomes west southwest of around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 34. East northeast wind of 3 to 5 mph can be expected.
Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 58. East northeast wind of around 6 mph becomes west in the afternoon. Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Thursday should be sunny and partly cloudy, with a high near 60 and low around 38.
Friday should be partly sunny then mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 and low around 35. Friday night could see a slight chance of showers as well.