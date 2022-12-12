Grass Valley weather: Sunny skies this week

After a rainy and snowy weekend, Grass Valley can expect sunny skies this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today should see a high near 43 and patchy fog after 5 p.m., the weather service said. Northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable.

Tonight should be mostly clear apart from some patchy fog before 7 p.m. The low should be around 25. East wind of 5 to 7 mph can be expected.

Tuesday’s high shoul be near 44. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes calm in the morning.

More patchy fog can be expected Tuesday night, before 10 p.m. The low should be around 23. East northeast wind of 3 to 6 mph can be expected.

Wednesday should see a high near 45 and low around 28, along with patchy fog before 7 p.m. East northeast wind of around 6 mph becomes light and variable in the morning.

Thursday’s high should be near 47 and low around 31. The night should be partly cloudy.

Friday should be mostly sunny with a high near 48. Friday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 30.