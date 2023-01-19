Sunny skies return to Grass Valley later today, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the week and weekend should be dry as well.
Today could see a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., as well as patchy fog. Otherwise, the day should gradually become sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becomes north northwest of 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Northeast wind of around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, is possible tonight. Expect clear night skies with a low around 28.