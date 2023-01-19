Rainbow

First rainbow after the relentless rain storms.

 Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Sunny skies return to Grass Valley later today, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the week and weekend should be dry as well.

Today could see a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., as well as patchy fog. Otherwise, the day should gradually become sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becomes north northwest of 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Northeast wind of around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, is possible tonight. Expect clear night skies with a low around 28.