Grass Valley weather: Sunny skies into the weekend
This week promises sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will hit 57. Lows will drop to 38.
Tuesday’s high will reach 56, with lows dipping to 37 that night.
There could be some frost before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Highs will climb to 57, and lows will settle around 38.
Thursday’s high will climb to 60, while the high for Friday through Sunday will hover at 62.
