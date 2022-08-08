Grass Valley weather: Sunny skies for fair this week
It looks like perfect weather for the Nevada County Fair.
It’ll be sunny through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 86. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 62.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will get to 84. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph Tuesday afternoon, and 5 to 9 mph Wednesday afternoon. Lows will drop to around 60 both nights.
Highs will hit 87 on Thursday, 89 Friday and Saturday, and 90 on Sunday.
