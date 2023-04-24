Expect sunny skies and climbing temperatures in Grass Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Expect sunny skies and climbing temperatures in Grass Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today should be sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becomes west at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind becomes east northeast at 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Tuesday should also be sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday night should be clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph becomes east northeast after midnight.
Wednesday should, again, be sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind of 7 to 10 mph becomes west in the afternoon.
Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Thursday should be sunny and clear, with a high near 82 and a low around 54.
Friday should be sunny and mostly clear, with a high near 83 and low around 55.
