Grass Valley weather: Sunny skies, clear nights this weekend
Grass Valley residents and visitors can expect sunny skies and clear to mostly clear nights this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Today should see a high near 53 and low around 32. East northeast wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes light and variable.
Saturday should see a high near 52 and low around 29. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable in the morning. Saturday night could see patchy fog between 9 and 10 p.m.
Sunday should see a high near 48 and low around 31. East wind of around 6 mph becomes calm later in the day. Sunday night could see patchy fog before 10 p.m.
