Spring flowers are blooming around Nevada County as temperatures make their way into the 80s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Grass Valley can expect highs in the low 80s starting today, according to the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.

Today should be sunny with a high near 80 and low around 53. East wind of 6 to 8 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon. Calm wind in the evening becomes east at about 5 to 7 mph after midnight.