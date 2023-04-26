Grass Valley can expect highs in the low 80s starting today, according to the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.
Today should be sunny with a high near 80 and low around 53. East wind of 6 to 8 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon. Calm wind in the evening becomes east at about 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Thursday should also be sunny, with a high near 83 and low around 55. East northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Friday’s high temperature should also top out at 83. The day will be sunny again and the night mostly clear. The low should be around 56.
Saturday will also be sunny and see a high near 83 again. The night should be clear with a low around 55.
The high temperature should drop ever so slightly to 80 on Sunday. Sunday night should be mostly clear with a low around 48.