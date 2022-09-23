Grass Valley weather: Sunny skies and highs in the 80s

The rain is gone and it’s nothing but sunny skies into next week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny though Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly sunny.

Today’s high will hit 81. Winds will be 7 mph this afternoon and late tonight. Lows will drop to 57.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will climb to 86. Expect 5 to 7 mph winds over both afternoons. Lows will settle around 60 both nights.

Highs will get to 86 on Monday, 82 on Tuesday, 80 on Wednesday, and 79 on Thursday.