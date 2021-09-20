Grass Valley weather: Sunny skies and cooler temps

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Grass Valley until 11 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The week will be sunny. Today’s high will reach 85, with 5 to 8 mph winds this afternoon and evening. Lows will drop to 59 tonight.

Tuesday’s high will hit 87, with lows dipping to 61. Winds will be around 5 to 8 or 9 mph in the afternoon and late that night.

Wednesday’s high will climb to 85, with Thursday and Friday’s topping out at 88. Lows will settle in the upper 50s to lower 60s all three nights.

The autumnal equinox is Wednesday.

Saturday’s highs will reach 84, and Sunday’s will make it to 80.