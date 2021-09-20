Grass Valley weather: Sunny skies and cooler temps
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Grass Valley until 11 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
The week will be sunny. Today’s high will reach 85, with 5 to 8 mph winds this afternoon and evening. Lows will drop to 59 tonight.
Tuesday’s high will hit 87, with lows dipping to 61. Winds will be around 5 to 8 or 9 mph in the afternoon and late that night.
Wednesday’s high will climb to 85, with Thursday and Friday’s topping out at 88. Lows will settle in the upper 50s to lower 60s all three nights.
The autumnal equinox is Wednesday.
Saturday’s highs will reach 84, and Sunday’s will make it to 80.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User