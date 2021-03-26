Grass Valley weather: Sunny skies ahead

Grass Valley’s forecast for the next seven days shows clear and sunny skies, with highs slowly rising from the 60s to the 70s, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 63. Lows will drop to 40 tonight.

Saturday and Sunday will have highs reaching 66 and 68, respectively. Lows will dip to the low 40s both nights.

Expect highs of 61 on Monday, with lows around 38 that night.

Temperatures begin a quick ascent Tuesday, when highs will climb to 67. Look for lows of 41 that night.

Wednesday’s highs will top out at 71, and Thursday’s will reach 72.