The sun returns to Grass Valley today and should stick around for the rest of the work week, the National Weather Service said. Chances of snow returns this weekend, however.
Today should be sunny with a high near 43. North wind of 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, can be expected.
Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 24. East northeast wind of 6 to 8 mph can be expected.
Thursday should also be sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becomes west around 6 mph in the afternoon. A hard freeze warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Thursday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 27. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph can be expected.
Friday should be sunny, with a high near 50. East northeast wind of around 6 mph becomes west northwest in the afternoon.
Friday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Rain and snow showers return Saturday, likely before 1 p.m., then rain showers likely between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Rain and snow showers likely after 4 p.m. The high should be near 40.
Saturday night see's snow after 10 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. The low should be around 31.
Sunday see's more snow showers. The high should be near 39.
Sunday night see's snow showers likely before 10 p.m. The low should be around 28.