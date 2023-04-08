The National Weather Service is calling for partly sunny skies with a high near 59 Saturday. Light and variable 5 to 7 mph southwest wind should be apparent in the morning.
Saturday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 41 with a west southwest wind of around 6 mph.
Easter Sunday egg hunters should expect a sunny day, with a high near 67 and an east northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph, which will shift to the west southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
In Grass Valley, a half an inch of precipitation was recorded during a 24 hour period Friday with .76 inches recorded off of Rough and Ready Highway near Squirrel Creek Road.
On Banner Mountain in Nevada City, another .64 inches of precipitation was recorded Friday.
Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70 degree range.