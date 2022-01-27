Grass Valley weather: Sunny days won’t stop

Highs will drop for a few days next week, though sun will remain in the forecast, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 62. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today, and 9 to 13 mph tonight, with 21 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 37.

Friday’s high will reach 59, Saturday’s will climb to 58, and Sunday’s will make it to 57. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 30s all three nights.

Monday and Tuesday’s highs will top out at 54, and Wednesday’s will get to 56.