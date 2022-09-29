Grass Valley Weather: Sunny days, clear nights
Nevada County can expect sunny days and clear nights for the remained of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today is expected to have a high near 78. Light and variable wind becomes west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight should have a low around 56. Calm wind becomes of 5 to 7 mph east northeast after midnight.
Friday will have a high near 82. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west in the afternoon. Friday night will have a low around 57. Light and variable wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes east northeast after midnight.
Saturday’s high will be near 81. East northeast wind around 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. Saturday night will see a low around 56.
Sunday will have a high near 80 and low around 57.
One-way traffic control on Highway 174 next week for tree removal
PLACER COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting State Route 174 (SR-174) motorists to expect one-way traffic control operations next week for continued tree removal work in Placer County.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments