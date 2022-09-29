Grass Valley Weather: Sunny days, clear nights

Nevada County can expect sunny days and clear nights for the remained of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is expected to have a high near 78. Light and variable wind becomes west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight should have a low around 56. Calm wind becomes of 5 to 7 mph east northeast after midnight.

Friday will have a high near 82. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west in the afternoon. Friday night will have a low around 57. Light and variable wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes east northeast after midnight.

Saturday’s high will be near 81. East northeast wind around 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. Saturday night will see a low around 56.

Sunday will have a high near 80 and low around 57.