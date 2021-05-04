Grass Valley weather: Sunny days and cooler temps ahead

Highs will take a sharp downward turn later this week, though they’ll return to near 80 by Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will hit 80 today, with winds hovering between 6 to 8 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 54 tonight, with winds reaching 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday’s highs will top out at 84, with winds of 7 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Lows will bottom out around 53. Winds will stay between 6 to 9 mph that night.

Thursday’s highs will reach only 73, with lows settling at 44 that night.

Highs will only get to 69 on Friday, and lows will land at 46.

It’ll be sunny all week, and through the weekend.

Expect highs of 73 on Saturday and 74 on Sunday. Monday’s highs will reach 79.