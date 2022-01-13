Grass Valley weather: Sunny days ahead

Warm, sunny days will extend into midweek, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 59, while Friday’s highs will hit 62. Lows will land in the upper 30s both nights.

Saturday (high of 61) and Sunday (high of 59) will be sunny. Lows will land in the mid- to upper 30s both nights.

Monday’s high will reach 59, Tuesday’s will hit 56, and Wednesday’s will make it to 57. All three days will be sunny.