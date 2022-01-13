Grass Valley weather: Sunny days ahead
Warm, sunny days will extend into midweek, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 59, while Friday’s highs will hit 62. Lows will land in the upper 30s both nights.
Saturday (high of 61) and Sunday (high of 59) will be sunny. Lows will land in the mid- to upper 30s both nights.
Monday’s high will reach 59, Tuesday’s will hit 56, and Wednesday’s will make it to 57. All three days will be sunny.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Sunny days ahead
Warm, sunny days will extend into midweek, the National Weather Service said.