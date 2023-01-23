Grass Valley is in store for a sunny week, with highs in the mid to high 50s and lows in the mid to low 30s, according to the National Weather Service.
Today appears to be the coldest day of the week with a high near 53 and low around 32. Today should be sunny and tonight should be mostly clear. North northeast wind of 9 to 11 mph can be expected during the day while east northeast wind of 8 to 10 mph can be expected at night.
Tuesday should be sunny then clear with a high increasing to near 57 and low around 36. North wind of around 6 mph gives way to east northeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday is another sunny day and clear night, with a high near 58 and low around 34. North wind of around 7 mph can be expected.
Thursday's sunny day see's a high near 59. It's clear night has a low around 35.
Grass Valley ends the week with another sunny day Friday and a mostly clear night. The high should be near 56 and the low around 34.