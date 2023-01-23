Lake Wildwood sunset

Lake Wildwood sunset.

 Submitted by Steve Hillis

Grass Valley is in store for a sunny week, with highs in the mid to high 50s and lows in the mid to low 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

Today appears to be the coldest day of the week with a high near 53 and low around 32. Today should be sunny and tonight should be mostly clear. North northeast wind of 9 to 11 mph can be expected during the day while east northeast wind of 8 to 10 mph can be expected at night.