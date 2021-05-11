Grass Valley weather: Sunny all week

Temperatures will continue to grow throughout the week, with a slight respite coming this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The week will be sunny, with today’s high reaching 82. Winds will be 6 to 10 mph this morning. Lows will drop to 56 tonight.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 85, with lows dipping to 56. Thursday will bring highs of 85, and lows of 55 that night.

Friday’s highs will climb to 81, with Saturday’s only reaching 75, and Sunday’s topping out at 80. Lows will be in the low 50s all three nights.

Expect highs of 79 on Monday.