Grass Valley weather: Sunny all week
The Red Flag Warning that started Monday is set to expire at 11 a.m. today, the National Weather Service said.
The week will be sunny. Today’s highs will reach 88, with lows dropping to 63 tonight.
Wednesday’s highs will climb to 84. Lows will dip to 60.
The autumnal equinox is Wednesday.
Thursday’s high will hit 89, and Friday’s will top out at 88. Lows will settle in the mid- to low 60s both nights.
Saturday’s high will make it to 86, and Sunday’s will reach 84. Lows will be in the upper 50s to 60.
Expect highs of 80 on Monday.
