Grass Valley weather: Sunny all next week

Sunny skies and highs in the low 80s are in store for Grass Valley next week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny today, with highs around 80. Lows will dip to 50 tonight.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will reach 75, with lows dropping to around 50 both nights. Winds will be around 8 to 13 mph Sunday, with gusts reaching 21 mph.

It’ll be sunny Monday through Thursday, with highs on Monday hitting 79, Tuesday’s reaching 80, Wednesday’s climbing to 83 and Thursday’s topping out at 80.