Grass Valley weather: Sun today, rain Thursday

Rain is on the way for Grass Valley, though today is expected to be partly sunny, the National Weather Service said.

Today will bring highs of around 54. Lows will drop to 40 tonight, when skies will grow mostly cloudy.

An 80% chance of rain is expected after 11 a.m. Thursday. Between a quarter and a half inch is forecast. Highs will reach 51.

Another three quarters to an inch of rain is likely Thursday night, when lows will dip to 37. The chance of rain is 90%.

Showers are possible Friday, when highs will climb to 50. More showers are in the forecast that night, when lows will bottom out around 33.

There’s a 20% chance of showers Saturday, though it’ll be mostly sunny with highs around 51. Skies will clear that night, when lows will drop to 33.

Expect sunny skies Sunday with highs around 57. Monday will see highs around 55, and Tuesday will bring highs of 59.