Grass Valley weather: Sun today, rain Thursday
Rain is on the way for Grass Valley, though today is expected to be partly sunny, the National Weather Service said.
Today will bring highs of around 54. Lows will drop to 40 tonight, when skies will grow mostly cloudy.
An 80% chance of rain is expected after 11 a.m. Thursday. Between a quarter and a half inch is forecast. Highs will reach 51.
Another three quarters to an inch of rain is likely Thursday night, when lows will dip to 37. The chance of rain is 90%.
Showers are possible Friday, when highs will climb to 50. More showers are in the forecast that night, when lows will bottom out around 33.
There’s a 20% chance of showers Saturday, though it’ll be mostly sunny with highs around 51. Skies will clear that night, when lows will drop to 33.
Expect sunny skies Sunday with highs around 57. Monday will see highs around 55, and Tuesday will bring highs of 59.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Sun today, rain Thursday
Rain is on the way for Grass Valley, though today is expected to be partly sunny, the National Weather Service said.