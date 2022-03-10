Grass Valley weather: Sun through Saturday, rain possible early next week

Grass Valley will see a slight chance of showers Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through Saturday.

Today’s high will reach 60. Winds will be 11 to 14 mph, with 21 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 36 tonight.

Friday’s high will climb to 62, and Saturday’s will reach 64. Lows will land around 40 both nights.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 60. Lows will settle at 41.





There’s a slight chance of showers after 4 p.m. Monday. Highs will reach 64.

The chance of showers continues Monday night through Tuesday night. Wednesday will be sunny, with highs around 64.