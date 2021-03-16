Grass Valley weather: Sun shows up for a couple of days

Grass Valley will see the sun for a couple of days before rain chances return, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 50. Expect some frost before 11 a.m. Tonight’s low will dip to 31.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs around 54. Lows will drop to 40 that night. There will be a 20% chance of rain after 11 p.m.

Rain chances grow to 80% for Thursday. Highs will hit 51, and lows will drop to 39 that night. Expect more rain once the sun goes down.

The chance of rain will drop to 40% on Friday. Highs will reach 50, with lows bottoming out around 33 that night.

Saturday — the first day of spring — will bring a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. It’ll be mostly sunny with highs around 52, and lows around 32 that night.

Look for sunny skies with highs around 55 on Sunday.