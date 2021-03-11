Grass Valley weather: Sun returns for Friday, Saturday

The sun will be back in time for Saturday, though rain chances return Sunday for Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance of rain after 10 a.m. today. It’ll be mostly sunny with highs around 47. Under a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

Lows will dip to 31 tonight.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 58, and lows will drop to 32 that night.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with highs around 57. Lows will bottom out around 36 that night.

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday.

There’s a 30% chance of rain after 10 a.m. Sunday. Highs will reach 53, and lows will drop to 32.

Rain chances continue into Monday, which will be partly sunny with highs around 47 and lows at 31.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be mostly sunny with highs around 55 and 57, respectively.