Grass Valley weather: Sun for the next 7 days

Grass Valley will have sunshine but no rain for at least the next seven days, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 65, with lows dropping to 41 tonight.

Expect more sun Friday with highs hitting 67. Lows will dip to 42 that night.

Highs will reach 70 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday. Lows will settle in the mid-40s both nights. Both days will be sunny.

Highs will top out at 73 Monday and Tuesday, reaching 72 on Wednesday.