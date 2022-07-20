Grass Valley weather: Summer doldrums are here
The summer doldrums have arrived.
It’ll be sunny in Grass Valley into next week.
Today and Thursday’s high will reach 95. Lows will land in the mid-60s both nights.
Expect highs of 91 on Friday, 92 on Saturday, and 93 on Sunday. Lows will range from the lower to mid-60s all three nights.
Highs will get to 92 on Monday, and 91 on Tuesday.
