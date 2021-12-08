Grass Valley weather: Strong chance of rain tonight
There’s a 90% chance of rain tonight, and a 60% chance Thursday, with the possibility of more rain this weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Rain chances start at 20% around 1 p.m. today, though under a tenth of an inch is expected. Highs will reach 52. Lows will drop to 38 tonight. Between a quarter- to a half-inch of rain could fall, mostly after 10 p.m.
Another tenth to a quarter-inch of rain could fall Thursday, mostly before 10 a.m. Highs will climb to 46, with lows dipping to 29 tonight.
Friday (high of 48) and Saturday (high of 50) will be sunny. A chance of showers rolls in after 10 p.m. Saturday.
Showers are likely Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will reach 45 on Sunday, 44 on Monday, and 42 on Tuesday.
